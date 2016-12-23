(Photo: WPTV)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) -- Jamarion Styles has no arms, but is a rising star on the drums. Now, thanks to a group of students at the University of Florida, Styles can perfect his skills with prosthetic arms.

Styles is not the type of teen who gives up easily.

"I came in here, I played the drums and I didn't know how to play and I started teaching myself, and I learned," he says.

Both of Styles' arms were amputated at a young age due to a rare bacteria.

