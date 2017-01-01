Hollywood becomes Hollyweed in New Year's Eve prank

NBC NEWS

HOLLYWOOD, Ca – A New Year’s Eve prank was on full display for everyone to see in Hollywood.

The iconic “Hollywood” sign was changed overnight to read “Hollyweed.”

Police say security cameras show a lone vandal climbed the fence that guards the sign around midnight and placed two tarps over the “O’s” to make the “herbal” alteration.

The man then left without getting caught.

Police are investigating the incident as misdemeanor trespassing.

The pot joke comes after California voters passed Proposition 64 in November, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and hemp in the state.