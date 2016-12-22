3 Questions to ask yourself before you get a Christmas pet

Cobb County Animal Control holds holiday promotion.

After 11Alive published a story about a Cobb County shelter who was offering free pet adoptions for the holidays, many of our viewers pointed out that getting a pet is a serious commitment. We agree.

So before you rush to bring a new four-legged friend home as a gift for the holiday, here are three questions you should ask yourself before becoming a parent to a furry friend.

Can you afford it?

Having a new pet in your life is fun, but the cost of maintaining a pet can run you a pretty penny.

The ASPCA reports the annual costs for caring for a dog including food, medical, and miscellaneous costs run from $1,300 to $1,800.

The ASPCA reports the annual costs for taking care of a cat is $1,035 for treats, health insurance, and litter.

Are you ready for a long-term commitment?

Becoming the owner of a pet requires a major commitment.

According to Men’s Health, the average pet relationship lasts, on average, 10 to 15 years.

Will you fit into your lifestyle?

The reason why so many pets end up in shelters is because owners realize having an animal may not fit into their lifestyle.

Owning a pet means your schedule now revolves around them. If you own a dog, that means it will depend on your for food, bathroom breaks, and exercise. When you begin a routine, your pet will expect to follow it.

