3 Questions to ask yourself before you get a Christmas pet

After 11Alive published a story about a Cobb County shelter who was offering free pet adoptions for the holidays, many of our viewers pointed out that getting a pet is a serious commitment. We agree.
So before you rush to bring a new four-legged friend home as a gift for the holiday, here are three questions you should ask yourself before becoming a parent to a furry friend.
Can you afford it?
- Having a new pet in your life is fun, but the cost of maintaining a pet can run you a pretty penny.
- The ASPCA reports the annual costs for caring for a dog including food, medical, and miscellaneous costs run from $1,300 to $1,800.
- The ASPCA reports the annual costs for taking care of a cat is $1,035 for treats, health insurance, and litter.
Are you ready for a long-term commitment?
- Becoming the owner of a pet requires a major commitment.
- According to Men’s Health, the average pet relationship lasts, on average, 10 to 15 years.
Will you fit into your lifestyle?
- The reason why so many pets end up in shelters is because owners realize having an animal may not fit into their lifestyle.
- Owning a pet means your schedule now revolves around them. If you own a dog, that means it will depend on your for food, bathroom breaks, and exercise. When you begin a routine, your pet will expect to follow it.
