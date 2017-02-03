Clayton Co. Animal Control: 155 of 192 animals adopted ahead of temporary close

Cute Puppies of Amstaff dog, animal theme (Photo: redstallion, Custom)

JONESBORO, Ga. -- After announcing that they would need to temporarily close to perform much-needed maintenance, Clayton County Animal Control announced that they've been able to adopt 155 animals from their facility.

Last month, the agency held a press conference to ask for the public's help in finding loving homes for the close to 200 cats and dogs.

As of Feb. 3, Clayton County Animal Control officials said that there are now only 37 animals left in the facility. The remaining pets will now go to the County's adoption center in Ellenwood, and no animals had to be euthanized.

"We can’t help but to be thrilled knowing that no animal had to be euthanized for this process to move forward," officials said in a news release. "We would like to thank everyone who assisted us in our time of need."

Animal Control officials said they would continue to waive all adoption fees for any cats and dogs until Feb. 26. Those that wish to adopt any pets can do so at the Ellenwood center.

