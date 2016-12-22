Cobb County starts free pet adoptions for the holidays

MARIETTA, Ga. -- The Cobb County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions as part of its "Home for the Holidays" promotion.
"We want to find forever homes for these dogs and cats," Jake Arnold, shelter supervisor said.
Animals that have already been spayed, neutered, vaccinated and chipped will be available for free from Dec. 22-24.
You do not have to live in Cobb County to take advantage of the offer. Adoptions normally cost $115.
You can check out the available animals online before visiting the shelter.
The shelter is at 75 percent capacity now with about 130 dogs and 80 cats.
Here are the operating hours for the promotion:
- Thursday, Dec. 22 - 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 23 - 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24 - 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
