Dog found in Detroit with nose, ears chopped off
The Michigan Humane Society has taken in an abused dog that was found with most of its nose and ears chopped off. The group is asking for anyone with information to come forward. Warning: Some may find the photos in this video disturbing. USA TODAY NETWORK
WXIA 11:28 PM. EST March 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman told police she hit chicken truck because she's vegan
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Dental death lawsuit
-
Missionary remembered: Alan Winter gave life for others
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Back to the Triangle: Episode One
-
RAW VIDEO: April the giraffe gets a bite to eat
-
Landowner: Pipeline, eminent domain ruining family treasures
-
Back to the Triangle: The Triangle is growing
-
Deadly accident shuts down I-85 north at Senoia Road
More Stories
-
Ex-wife arrested in death of husband's new fiancéeMar. 2, 2017, 1:50 p.m.
-
FBI arrests man for threatening Rep. John Lewis and…Mar. 2, 2017, 10:26 a.m.
-
GBI: Cop shot man holding air rifle on Silver Comet TrailMar. 2, 2017, 11:51 a.m.