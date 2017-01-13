Neglected dogs rescued; thriving at shelter

Share This Story

BUFORD, Ga. – All they need is love.

And food. And water. And shelter. And medical care.

But the affection two dogs, that were found neglected and starving, are getting isn’t hurting either.

It’s a story all-too-often told.

A lost dog and a tethered dog; emaciated and wasting away in the elements. Owner MIA.

Buford County, Ga., neglected dogs rescued; thrive at shelter (Provided photos)

The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter rescued the dogs on Jan. 3, after receiving a complaint from a Buford, Ga., resident. He told the animal control officer that he saw a black dog running loose for the past several days. He thought that the dog lived in the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue in Buford. And according to complaining resident, the dog had an injury on its right hip.

An animal control officer was dispatched to the location and retrieved the black Labrador retriever.

After recovering the dog, he visited the home where the dog allegedly came from. In the yard, he found another dog tethered to a tree. A pit bull.

“The tether was wrapped around the tree and the canine had only about three feet of cable. The canine had no food or water and only had a plastic dog crate for a dog house. The crate was full of water and mud. The cable would not allow [the] canine to reach the crate or any food or water,” the officer wrote in his report.