Neglected dogs rescued; thriving at shelter

BUFORD, Ga. – All they need is love.
And food. And water. And shelter. And medical care.
But the affection two dogs, that were found neglected and starving, are getting isn’t hurting either.
It’s a story all-too-often told.
A lost dog and a tethered dog; emaciated and wasting away in the elements. Owner MIA.
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter rescued the dogs on Jan. 3, after receiving a complaint from a Buford, Ga., resident. He told the animal control officer that he saw a black dog running loose for the past several days. He thought that the dog lived in the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue in Buford. And according to complaining resident, the dog had an injury on its right hip.
An animal control officer was dispatched to the location and retrieved the black Labrador retriever.
After recovering the dog, he visited the home where the dog allegedly came from. In the yard, he found another dog tethered to a tree. A pit bull.
“The tether was wrapped around the tree and the canine had only about three feet of cable. The canine had no food or water and only had a plastic dog crate for a dog house. The crate was full of water and mud. The cable would not allow [the] canine to reach the crate or any food or water,” the officer wrote in his report.
While there was no one home, the officer impounded the animals, taking both dogs to a local vet and then the animal shelter.
Five days later, the officer went back to the home of the suspect and issued four citations to Elaina Green, the dogs’ owner. The citations included two counts of neglect, one count of no restraint and one count of tether violation.
As of Jan. 13, after much medical attention, the two dogs seem to be thriving at the shelter. They are gaining weight and playing.
According to the shelter, the two dogs are best friends and never leave each others’ sides—doing everything together.
While they both tested positive for heartworm, they are receiving ongoing medical attention.
To report any animal abuse case, call the GCPD 911 Center non-emergency line at (770) 513-5700. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Photos | Neglected dogs rescued; thrive at shelter
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs