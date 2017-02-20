Powerball jackpot soars to $403 million

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2016 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE — The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing rose to an estimated $403 million after no one matched all six numbers Saturday, officials of the multistate game reported Monday.

The one-time cash option for Wednesday's drawing was estimated at $243.9 million. Powerball is played in 44 states -- including Georgia -- the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot could rise as the drawing date gets closer.

No one matched the six numbers drawn Saturday night — 3, 7, 9, 31, 33, and the Powerball, 20. The jackpot for Saturday's game was $349 million.

The pending jackpot is one of the largest prizes ever offered for the game, and has reached a level where many occasional players start buying tickets, lottery officials say. Looking at data from the Multi-State Lottery Association — an affiliation of the lotteries that sell Powerball and MegaMillions tickets — Wednesday's jackpot at $403.3 million would be the 10th largest Powerball drawing.

However, the upcoming jackpot pales in comparison with the record nearly $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot that was shared by three ticket holders in January 2016.

Players choose the first five numbers from a set of 69 white balls and the Powerball from a pool of 26 red balls.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million. The game's second prize for matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball is $1 million. There were five $1 million prizes — in Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas — from Saturday's drawing. The game also offers a "power play" option that can mean larger payoffs for some lower-tier winnings.

The twice-weekly Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday and Saturday.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, The Tennessean; The Associated Press.

