Reports: 'Game of Thrones' actor Neil Fingleton dies

Neil Fingleton appeared on HBO's 'Game of Thrones.' (Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

Neil Fingleton, who played Mag the Mighty on HBO's Game of Thrones, has died, according to TMZ.

The former basketball player, 36, who stood 7 feet 7 inches tall, died Saturday, the celebrity news site said. Fingleton, said to be the tallest person in the U.K., played high school and college basketball in the United States. The cause of death is unknown.

Kenneth Earle, Fingleton's agent, said he was a "gentle giant," Sky News reported.

After he turned from basketball to acting, he also appeared in X-Men First Class, Doctor Who and 47 Ronin.

Ian Whyte, who played another giant on Thrones, offered his condolences on Twitter, saying "Very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Neil Fingleton. He followed his dreams."

Very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Neil Fingleton.

He followed his dreams.

Rest in peace. — Ian Whyte (@Ian_Whyte) February 26, 2017

PHOTOS: People we've lost in 2017

(© 2017 USA TODAY)