Russian divers celebrate Christmas by diving into icy lake

IRKUTSK, Russia -- A group of Russian divers braved the cold for an underwater Christmas celebration on Saturday.
The divers plunged into a lake in Siberia for a year-end party featuring a Christmas tree, Santa Claus … and plenty of wine.
They dressed in festive costumes and held hands as they swam around the tree.
The event has become a local tradition. Every year divers brave sub-zero temperature to bring winter holiday spirit to the banks of the world’s largest and deepest freshwater lake.
