Santa rides homemade sleigh to bring to those in need

William Anderson dressed as Santa and rode a homemade sleigh to hand out gift cards to those in need. IMAGE WILLIAM ANDERSON

LITHONIA, Ga – A local entrepreneur who was truly feeling the holiday spirit rode a homemade sleigh into a community to give back to those in need.

William Anderson is co-owner of Capture Me Productions. Along with his partner, Meliek Gaynor, he has been pursuing an entertainment industry career for three years.

“With Christmas around the corner I knew I had to call Meliek and my friends to come up with something we could do for the holidays to make an epic Christmas movie,” Anderson said. “It dawned upon me of how blessed we truly are to even have a Christmas with presents included, so I just said to my team, ‘Let's give back.’ "

Once he had the theme of the video, the rest came into place.

“I told my crafty and handyman of a father that I wanted to build a sleigh, but I want to be in a Santa Outfit while I ride,” Anderson recalled. “He looked at me like I was crazy.”

Anderson then took $500 of his money and bought 10, $50 gift cards, went to a local Publix’s parking lot and handed them out to grateful – and shocked – shoppers.

“We decided that the local Wal-Mart up the road would be a good place to give back,” Anderson said. “Until we arrived and saw 15 cop cars surrounded the store. We found out there was a shooting at the location, which led us to go to Publix on a whim.

“It's obvious from the video that we found many people who needed us there that day to give back."

