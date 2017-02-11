SC fireman adopts baby he delivered on emergency call

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Random immigration raids in metro Atlanta?
-
Hero trooper's actions raise questions
-
Watch: President Trump's weekly address (NBC)
-
FULL VIDEO: Trooper pulls over driver, pregnant woman
-
Rental home used as alleged drug drop
-
Flu outbreak in Georgia
-
APD's new chief holds 1st press conference
-
Child fighting rare complication from flu
-
Triple treat in the sky Friday into Saturday
-
Who is Mitzi Bickers?
More Stories
-
Authorities piece together woman's alleged role in…Feb 10, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
-
Questions raised about Georgia trooper's actionsFeb 10, 2017, 9:08 p.m.
-
Few improvements at Midtown intersection where…Feb 11, 2017, 2:32 p.m.