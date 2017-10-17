What's the most outrageous item in the 2017 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book?

The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is here!

The holiday shopping guide, which started out as a catalog in 1926, offers an array of gift ideas from classic to unusual — but what it's best known for are its "Fantasy Gifts," which include some pretty outrageous items (and price tags!).

Here are some gifts from the 91st edition of the book:

New Year's Eve at the Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square, $1,600,000

"Imagine experiencing New Year’s Eve on a rooftop above New York’s Time Square with 299 of your nearest and dearest. Toast to 2019 mere feet from the most famous ball of them all. It could only happen atop The Knickerbocker Hotel, a bastion of society and style since 1906, now fully reimagined for a new era. The giftee will have 150 premier rooms to fill for two nights at The Knickerbocker. On December 31, 2018, the sky-high private party will brim with premium drinks, a sumptuous passed dinner, a spirited DJ, and that brilliant ball drop – the most exciting minute in the world."

Rolls-Royce Limited Edition Dawns, $439,625 (Blue) or $445,750 (Orange)

"In a Rolls-Royce Dawn, every journey is an experience accompanied by silky smooth acceleration, steering, and braking, wrapped in unparalleled Rolls-Royce Motor Cars craftsmanship. These V12-engined beauties, designed by the brilliant Rolls-Royce Motor Cars team in Goodwood, England, are inspired by two of the most glamorous locales in the world: Lake Como and Saint-Tropez."

Stephen Webster experience and 7.2-carat emerald, $300,000

"Head off to the largest single producer of emeralds in the world, Gemfield’s Kagem mine in Zambia, with master jeweler Stephen Webster. Behold raw emeralds being processed in the sorting house. Retell it all over dinner at the mine’s lake house. Then, indulge in two dreamy days at The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara and journey to the thundering Victoria Falls. Next, head to London and the renowned Connaught hotel. Spend the day with Webster in his studio collaborating on turning a magnificent 7.2-carat emerald into a one-of-a-kind piece. That evening, savor a private dinner with Webster and his wife, Assia. Once home, be on the lookout for a dazzlingly personal piece and its final sketch signed by the designer himself."

Ryder Cup experience with Jim Furyk, $250,000

"Enjoy a very VIP week at the Ryder Cup. Come late September 2018, the giftee and three fellow enthusiasts are off to Paris for one of the world’s greatest sporting events, wherein 24 of the best players from Europe and the United States face off on the greens. As guests of U.S. team captain Jim Furyk (a 17-time PGA Tour winner and nine-time Ryder Cup participant), the lucky four will score first class airfare, private car services, deluxe accommodations, dinners, a personal concierge, four premium tickets to the weeklong Ryder Cup, and—the hole in one—private time with Furyk himself. As if the stories from the spectacular Le Golf National course aren’t souvenirs enough, there also will be gift packages with U.S. Team gear for all."

Champagne experience with Armand de Brignac, $150,000

"Kick things off with a first-class trip for four to Paris and a stay at Rosewood’s Hôtel de Crillon with a 12-course dinner at L’Ecrin. Next, a private car will take you to meet with the 13th-generation winegrowing family behind Armand de Brignac. Tend the vineyards, sample the reserves, stroll the private cellar, and help create your own cuvée. End the day with a helicopter flyover of Champagne’s villages and vineyards. Then, spend the night at Domaine Les Crayères, a majestic chateau, with a dinner at the three-Michelin-star L’Assiette Champenoise before enjoying Paris for one more glorious day and night. The fun doesn’t end there. Delivered to your door: 12 bottles of each of the five Armand de Brignac champagnes to savor until your bespoke bottles are ready. And when the time comes, 24 bottles of the personally finished cuvée, each inscribed with the giftee’s name."

Check out more holiday gift ideas in the gallery below.

