This Bluetooth smart condom measures how many calories you burn during sex

The Fitbit counts our steps, the Oura ring tracks our sleep, now a smart condom will monitor our sexual performance.

The company British Condoms has unveiled the i.Con, a ring that fastens at the base of a condom during sex, tracking the speed and number of thrusts, skin temperature and ... girth measurement — among other statistics.

The company boasts the i.Con as "extremely comfortable, water resistant and lightweight," in which wearers will barely notice its there.

The ring uses nano-chips and sensors to take measurements of various bodily indicators and connects to the i.Con app using Bluetooth technology. A user can download their results once the "session" is completed. The statistics — which also include the number of different positions — are kept anonymous. However, a user can share their accomplishments with friends and the rest of the world. Or, they could compare themselves to the numbers posted by other i.Con users.

The i.Con's battery lasts about six to eight hours. It recharges using a USB port. For those of you wondering, it has a "band adjustment feature" to account for different sizes.

Priced at just more than $60, the i.Con isn't yet available. British Condoms said it's still undergoing final testing stages on the i.Con. However, people can pre-order it on the British Condoms website.

