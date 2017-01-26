WXIA
Close

This father-daughter version of 'You've got a Friend in Me' will warm your heart

Staff , WXIA 1:37 AM. EST January 27, 2017

Looking for a smile to start your day? You've got one in this video as Dave Crosby and his 4-year-old daughter Claire Ryann perform Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me" of "Toy Story" fame.

Just watch:

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories