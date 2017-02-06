Two Atlantans competing in next week's JEOPARDY! college challenge

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Photo: Amanda Edwards, Custom)

CULVER CITY, Ca – Two metro Atlanta students will appear next week on “JEOPARDY!” as part of the show's two-week college championship.

Decatur’s Lilly Chin, a senior at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Jennifer Katz, a sophomore from Atlanta at Macalester College in St. Paul, Mn., are part of a group of 15 students who will compete for a $100,000 grand prize.

The winner of the competition, which begins Monday, Feb. 13, will also earn a berth in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

“The college championship is always a fun event for me, because I get to spend every day in the company of bright college students,” said JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek. “Whether they attend large institutions or small ones, public universities or private colleges, they’re all tough competitors with a great sense of school spirit.”

Here are the other contestants:

Zach Atwell, a senior at University of Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.) from Lexington, Ky.

Alex Bourzutschky, a junior at the California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, Calif.) from Potomac, Md.

Esteban Fernandez, a freshman at San Francisco State University (San Francisco, Calif.) from Coronado, Calif.

Mari Hanley, a junior at Stetson University (DeLand, Fla.) from Lighthouse Point, Fla.

Allison Holley, a senior at Lawrence University (Appleton, Wisc.) from Racine, Wisc.

Mohan Malhotra, a freshman at New York University (New York, N.Y.) from Wilmington, Del.

Julia Marsan, a senior at Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.) from Brookfield, Wisc.

Viraj Mehta, a junior at Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.) from Austin, Texas

Netanel Paley, a senior at Yeshiva University (New York, N.Y.) from Teaneck, N.J.

Clarissa Santori, a senior at Northeastern University (Boston, Mass.) from Ellicott City, Md.

Corey Schmalzle, a senior at Lehigh University (Bethlehem, Pa.) from Hawley, Pa.

Gary Tse, a freshman at the United States Naval Academy (Annapolis, Md.) from Ellicott City, Md.

Hannah Whisnant, a junior at the United States Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.) from Nokomis, Fla.

JEOPARDY! airs each week night on WXIA 11Alive at 7:30 pm.

