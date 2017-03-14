Visa testing payment-enabled sunglasses

NBC

Paying for something along the beach could soon be as easy as taking off your sunglasses.

Visa has unveiled a payment-enabled sunglasses prototype that would allow you to make payments without the need to carry cash or payment cards on the beach and other places.

The glasses aren’t available to the public yet, but there’s possibly a market for them with surfers and vacationers.

Visa is testing to see if there is a demand for them and if brands or banks want to sponsor the product.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM