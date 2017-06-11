Wacky world records broken in Czech Republic

NBC NEWS

People in the Czech Republic got together Saturday to try and break some of the world’s wackiest records.

The event saw attempts as varied as ladder racing, failing into a pile of scarves, balancing a car on salt shakers and other odd competitions.

A group of amputees gathered to set a new record of amputees gathered in one spot in the country.

They also become the largest group in the Czech Republic to simultaneously scratch their backs with their prosthetics.

One man attempted to set a new record of the longest bike ride while playing an organ grinder.

This was all part of an annual festival that’s been here for the past 27 years.

Organizers have logged tens of thousands of records to date.

This year’s new records will go into a coffee table book, similar to the Guinness Book of World Records, with pictures and descriptions of the feats.

