WXIA
Close

WNBC anchor goes into labor on-air, finishes segment

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 9:39 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

Talk about dedication.

When a news anchor in New York realized her water broke while on live television, she kept going until the show went off the air.

This is the true story of WNBC's Natalie Pasquarella who went into labor on the set Tuesday. WNBC reports that Pasquarella was answering a question regarding Twitter's new character limit when it happened.

She was helped off the set by their executive producer and several others and then rushed to the hospital where she gave birth to Jamin James Pastore 13 hours later.

"So excited to meet his parents he came early," the NBC station reported on their website.

 

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories