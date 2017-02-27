'Yas,' 'squad goals' and 'sausage fest' added to Oxford Dictionaries

"Drunk text," "brewer's droop," and "craptacular" are all new Oxford Dictionaries words that might apply to this situation. "Fitspiration" is one that does not. (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Oxford Dictionaries has published its latest update, adding more than 300 new words to its official collection such as "yas," "squad goals," "drunk text" and "sausage fest."

That last term means "an event or group in which the majority of participants are male," Oxford now explains. Also known as a "sausage party," it inspired last year's crude comedy of the same name.

Other newly added words include "cat lady," "drunk text" and "fitspiration," something that inspires one towards better health.

Oxford updates its collection every three months, often reflecting new terms and popular slang of the season. Slang and vulgar terms are marked as such, and Oxford defends their additions: "Slang terms are just as real as any other word, and are included in the dictionary in just the same way."

Past slang additions to the online reference guide include "manspreading," "butt-dial" and "cat cafe," but they're not all silly: Oxford's 2016 word of the year, "post-truth," reflected an ominous shift in Western politics.

Here's a list of notable additions from Oxford's latest update:

Biatch (noun): Used as an affectionate or disparaging form of address.

Brewer's droop (noun): Inability in a man to achieve or maintain an erection as a consequence of drinking an excess of alcohol.

Cat lady (noun): An older woman who lives alone with a large number of cats, to which she is thought to be obsessively devoted.

Climate refugee (noun): A person who has been forced to leave their home as a result of the effects of climate change on their environment.

Craptacular (adjective): Remarkably poor or disappointing.

Drunk text (noun): A text message sent while drunk, typically one that is embarrassing or foolish.

Fitspiration (noun): A person or thing that serves as motivation for someone to sustain or improve health and fitness.

Haterade (noun): Excessive negativity, criticism, or resentment.

In vino veritas (exclamation): Under the influence of alcohol, a person tells the truth.

Sausage fest (noun): An event or group in which the majority of participants are male.

Yas (exclamation): Expressing great pleasure or excitement.

Learn more about the update and see additional words in this recent blog post at Oxford.

