Amazon offers free one-day shipping to prime members in these areas

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, here's a new perk that will make you want to sign up for it now: The company announced that it is offering its members free one-day shipping.

Until today, Amazon only offered free two-day shipping to its members. This offer is being expanded to more than 3,500 cities across the United States.

Of course, there is a catch: Free one-day shipping only applies to eligible items, which is indicated with a "Prime FREE One-Day" logo before you place your order. Orders must also be at least $35.

Find out if your zip code qualifies by clicking here.

