And the Powerball winner is... no one from Georgia

Oh well, you win some and you lose some. In this case, someone from Indiana won that massive jackpot.
During Wednesday night's drawing, it was announced that the jackpot was raised to $435 million.
This is the first the Powerball climbed over $400 million in almost three months.
The winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. According to WFLI-TV, the winning ticket was sold in Lafayette, Ind.
The jackpot is back to $40 million and the next drawing for that is Saturday night.
