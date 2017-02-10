Delta Air Lines plans to hire 25,000 workers over 5 years

Customers wait in line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a Delta Air Lines computer outage grounded flights Monday morning.

After President Donald Trump met with several airline CEOs Thursday morning, the head of Delta Air Lines announced plans to hire 25,000 workers over the next five years.

The Atlanta-based air carrier has about 80,000 employees around the globe.

The company hires regularly in some areas as a result of turnover. The 25,000 number represents a combination of backfilling existing positions and new jobs.

And the hiring may be based on other factors -- including an issue Delta is looking for help on from lawmakers with regard to competition from Middle East carriers.

In a statement Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the hiring would take place "with the support of a level playing field globally."

PHOTOS | Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines

(© 2017 WXIA)