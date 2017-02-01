Delta to Georgia: We pay too much fuel tax

ATLANTA-- Wednesday, Delta Air Lines asked a legislative committee for a state tax break worth millions of dollars. Many lawmakers want to give Delta the break – saying it makes Georgia more business friendly.

The proposed tax break could cost the state treasury as much as $22 million per year, lawmakers say.

Times are good for Delta Air Lines. The Atlanta-based carrier has been reporting record profits. But the airline says Georgia’s jet fuel tax is the fourth highest in the country.

"As a result, we routinely refuel our airplanes at a competitor’s nearby hub and carry the fuel to Atlanta, rather than purchase it here," Paul Jacobson of Delta told a House committee Wednesday. "Because every time we do that, we can save five cents per gallon."

One of the bill's cosponsors says it's reasonable to cut Delta's taxes in order to keep the company's business headquarters in Atlanta.

"The bottom line question is, they can move. With 35,000 employees in Georgia, they demand a little bit of consideration. And I don’t want 'em to go to Minneapolis or Houston or any of these other hubs," said rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah.

Delta has made no indication it is considering moving its Atlanta hub nor its Atlanta headquarters.

The tax break would include all airlines operating out of Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

The state gave Delta a jet fuel tax break when it faced bankruptcy more than a decade ago, but rescinded it in 2015. Now backers want to reinstate it.

"It’s all about leveling the playing field for me," Stephens said.

