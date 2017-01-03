Ford cancels Mexico plan, expands U.S. plant

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MLK Jr. High School 'Kings of Halftime' march at Rose Bowl Parade
-
Carrie Underwood makes surprise appearance
-
Local band performs in Rose Bowl Parade
-
Search for grandmother's killer
-
Eagle egg hatches!
-
3 things Baby Boomers need to know about Social Security
-
Fulton Co commissioner thinks out of the box to fight crime
-
Carver's Country Kitchen collapses
More Stories
-
Police eye several suspects in grandmother's…Jan. 3, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
Six charged in Forsyth County pawn shop robbery, gun…Jan. 3, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
Police: Finding who killed high school student 'very…Jan. 3, 2017, 1:02 p.m.