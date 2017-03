ATLANTA -- America's favorite chicken chain restaurant is giving away free breakfast Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2017 from open until 10:30 AM, participating Atlanta area restaurants are giving away one free Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuit.

To see if your favorite location is participating, click here to call them.

