Free Starbucks: New macchiatos are BOGO this weekend

Starbucks new macchiatos

Spring is on its way - with two new Starbucks macchiatos.

To celebrate the upcoming season, macchiatos are buy one, get one free this weekend.

The new macchiatos represent the unpredictable weather this time of year. The Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato is a hot beverage for gloomy days, and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato is more of a sunny-day drink.

TO GET THE DEAL

Buy a new macchiato in any size, hot or iced, and get one of equal or lesser value for free starting March 2 and ending March 6 between 2 and 5 p.m.

Bring a friend along for that afternoon pick-me-up.

