Georgia peach crop takes a major hit after wild winter weather

Peach blossoms on the Jaemor Farms. Farmers are worried that the late freeze will cause millions of dollars worth of damage to the crops, which have already started blooming thanks to the warmer-than-usual weather. (Photo: Haney, Adrianne, WXIA)

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the state's peach crop took a major hit after a warm winter season and a late spring freeze.

11Alive first reported on the threat to the lucrative crop back in March when a cold snap sent temperatures plummeting into the 20s for a few hours. Farmers worked to protect as much of their crops then, but it appears that they now know just how damaging those freezing temperatures were.

State agriculture officials now estimate that the Georgia peach crop faces about an 80 percent loss. And the news wasn't much better for the blueberry crop, the state's top crop.

Combined, officials estimate that it could mean an almost $300 million loss for farmers.

The freeze, it turns out, was just as bad as neighboring South Carolina, which is second only to California in annual peach production.

