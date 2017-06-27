Retail chain Lidl to bring regional HQ, distribution center, jobs to Ga.

A picture of the Lidl exterior. (Photo: Lidl) (Photo: David Keith, WXIA)

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- German discount superstore Lidl said it plans to open a new distribution center right here in Georgia, bringing new jobs to the region.

Gov. Nathan Deal made the announcement about the plans in a statement Monday. It's an investment of an estimated $100 million over the next five years that's expected to create 250 jobs over that time span, the Georgia governor said.

"Lidl's commitment to locate in Georgia speaks to our business-friendly climate and robust workforce," Deal said. "We value Lidl's investment and share in the company's vision for future growth."

Lidl opened its first 10 stores in the U.S. on June 15, many of them in Virginia and the Carolinas. By next summer, the retail chain said it planned to open 100 stores along the East Coast and create about 5,000 total jobs.

Lidl's U.S. President and CEO Brendan Proctor said the Cartersville facility would help "efficiently deliver top quality goods to our future customers throughout the area." Proctor said the company chose Bartow County because of its workforce, central location to other distribution centers and because "it is a great place for our employees to work and live."

Cartersville's mayor Matt Santini echoed those sentiments, saying that it was appreciative of Lidl's decision to locate to the area. "Our city and county work together to provide an atmosphere that is conducive for quality businesses to locate and thrive, and this latest project is no exception," Santini said.

The Cartersville distribution will be the company's fourth regional headquarters. Other centers are in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

According to Lidl, it has more than 10,000 stores in nearly 30 countries offering fresh produce, meats, bakery items and other household goods. The company's national U.S. headquarters is located in Arlington, County, Va.

