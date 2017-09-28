More than 1,000 airport workers to be laid off

No. 1: Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International; 104,171,935 passengers in 2016.

ATLANTA - ABM is laying off 1,179 people effective Nov. 15 at the Atlanta airport.

A WARN notice was posted for ABM's facility at 6000 N. Terminal Parkway in Atlanta, 30320, according to information listed on the Georgia Department of Economic Development WARN website. That's an address for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Google Maps.

ABM representatives did not immediately return emails and a call by Atlanta Business Chronicle. GDEcD did not immediately respond to an email.

New York-based ABM (NYSE: ABM) provides facility services such as janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and parking to properties including airports, schools, hospitals and manufacturing plants. In the aviation industry, ABM serves both airlines and airports. For airports, it offers cleaning services, energy, EV charging stations, facilities maintenance, parking and transportation, passenger services, retail services and security services. It serves airline clients with services including aircraft, cargo, airlines cleaning, passenger and security.

ABM has revenues of approximately $5.1 billion and more than 130,000 employees in 350-plus offices throughout the United States and more than 20 international locations. In Georgia, ABM has locations in Alpharetta, College Park and Columbus in addition to Atlanta, according to its website.

Last week, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) cancelled a contract for plane fueling services in Atlanta that had been in place since the mid-1990s. The airline will instead provide those services in-house.

Atlanta Business Chronicle