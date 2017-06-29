No tax-free weekend in Georgia this summer

ATLANTA - Unlike past years, back-to-school shoppers will be out of luck when it comes to a tax-free weekend ahead of the start of school.

Gov. Nathan Deal's office confirmed to 11Alive News late Thursday morning that the annual rite of summer would not occur this year.

In past years, one of the last weekends before the start of school was earmarked as a tax-free weekend, which allowed consumers the purchase of clothing, electronics and back-to-school supplies to be exempt from tax.

