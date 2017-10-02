Breach of Atlanta-based Equifax hit 2.5 million more Americans than first believed

SAN FRANCISCO — A just-completed review of the Equifax breach released by the company on Monday found that an additional 2.5 million U.S. consumers were potentially impacted, bringing the total to 145.5 million.

"I was advised Sunday that the analysis of the number of consumers potentially impacted by the cybersecurity incident has been completed, and I directed that the results be promptly released," Equifax' newly appointed interim CEO, Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr. said in a statement.

"Our priorities are transparency and improving support for consumers. I will continue to monitor our progress on a daily basis."

Equifax hired the forensic security firm Mandiant to investigate the breach. The company found 2.5 million more U.S. consumers who were potentially impacted.

However, these were not victims of a new attack but rather victims who the company had not counted before.

