Protect yourself from taxpayer identify theft

Protect yourself from taxpayer identity theft

Melissa Long, WXIA 11:01 PM. EST March 10, 2017

Imagine filing your taxes and learning they've already been done. It's one of the latest alarming financial schemes.

According to financial experts, it often happens when someone files a tax return using your Social Security number, and they don't need your W-2 to do it.

11Alive's Melissa Long spoke with CEO of Oxygen Financial Ted Jenkins, who offered advice on how to protect yourself from taxpayer identity theft and what to do if you're a victim. 

