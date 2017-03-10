Protect yourself from taxpayer identify theft

Still from file video of tax returns. (Photo: WXIA)

Imagine filing your taxes and learning they've already been done. It's one of the latest alarming financial schemes.

According to financial experts, it often happens when someone files a tax return using your Social Security number, and they don't need your W-2 to do it.

11Alive's Melissa Long spoke with CEO of Oxygen Financial Ted Jenkins, who offered advice on how to protect yourself from taxpayer identity theft and what to do if you're a victim.

