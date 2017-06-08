Aldi recalls cashews sold in Georgia after glass contamination reports

Aldi and Star Snacks have issued a voluntary recall on Southern Grove cashew halves and pieces with sea salt due to the potential presence of glass.

The cashews were sold in eight-ounce canisters at numerous Aldi stores. According to the brand, Georgia is one of the states in which the product was sold.

Affected products have best-by dates of Nov. 27, 2018 and Nov. 28, 2018.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration. To date, there have not been any reported injuries and potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves.

Aldi urges anyone who has purchased the affected product to dispose of it immediately or return it to a store for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com, Monday-Friday 9 am – 2 pm EST.

© 2017 WKYC-TV