Georgia company recalls frozen products over Listeria concern

(Photo: adisa/ThinkStock)

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Food safety authorities are warning of another public health concern regarding Listeria - this time for more than 5,000 pounds of products from a Georgia Company.

Golden Gourmet of Americus, Ga. is recalling an estimated 5,248 pounds of frozen entree products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday.

The recall impacts frozen waffles and turkey sausage patty items that were produced and packaged on Dec. 21, Dec. 28, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 - all in 2016.

Specifically, the recall includes:

7.1 oz. trays with clear film in cardboard box packages containing “Waffles, Turkey Sausage Patty with Sliced Apple Seasoned w/Brown Sugar and Cinnamon” on the label, lot codes of “2016355,” “2016363,” “2016364” and “2016362,” and Use By dates of 06/21/18, 06/28/18, 06/29/18 and 06/30/18

These items were shipped to institutions in Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee and bear the establishment number "P-51269.

Though the items were packaged in late 2016, the problem wasn't discovered until May 19 of this year when Golden Gourmet received a letter from its supplier, US Foods, about products that had been recalled. Golden Gourmet notified FSIS on May 23 about including their products in the list.

At this point, there have not been any confirmed reports of negative reaction from consuming these foods, however, an infection of listeriosis can cause serious health concerns - or even death - among the very young, very old or those with weakened immune systems. It can also be dangerous for pregnant women and their unborn children - sometimes leading to miscarriages, stillbirths and premature deliveries.

The infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. It also causes flu-like symptoms in those who are at higher-risk for serious infection. However, it can be treated with antibiotics.

This is only the latest among several frozen products recalled because of break, pancakes or waffles that may be contaminated. These companies have also recalled products in Georgia over the concern:

© 2017 WXIA-TV