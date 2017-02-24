The Little Tikes Company, along with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 540,000 of the company's 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure pink swings manufactured between November 2009 and December 2013, and sold at Walmart, Toys R' Us and other stores nationwide, and online at LittleTikes.com and other websites for about $25.

The plastic seat on the swings can crack or break, posing a falling hazard.

The swings involved in the recall have a pink T-shaped restraint in front with a "Little Tikes" logo. The swing is suspended by four yellow ropes. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to “10”, “11”, “12” or “13”, it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of “9” on the INNER arrow combined with “43” or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.

Little Tikes says they have received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 reports of injuries to children. The injuries have included cuts and bruises, and bumps to the head. Two of the injuries included broken arms.

Consumers are advised to stop using the swings immediately, and to contact Little Tikes immediately for a refund in the form of a credit toward the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

For additional information, please contact Little Tikes at LittleTikes.com, or via telephone at 855-284-1903 between 8 am and 8 pm ET Monday through Friday.

