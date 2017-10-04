Metal shavings lead to recall of Publix, Fit & Active and Weis Markets ground turkey

(Photo: USDA)

The USDA is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with metal shavings - some of which were sold in Georgia.

The products were produced on Sept. 25 and 26 under labels for Publix, Fit & Active and Weis Markets that included:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number "P-22000" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

It was the factory itself and the retail locations where the products were sold that first noticed the metal shavings in the packaging on Sept. 27. At this time there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

© 2017 WXIA-TV