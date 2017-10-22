Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling vegetable products because they may contain traces of Listeria, the FDA days.

The company issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution" after a single product tested positive for Listeria during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms, like high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed in the United States and Canada with "best if used by" dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20 listed on the front of the packaging. Click here for a full list on the FDA's website.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with the products.

Consumers who purchased any recalled products are urged not to eat them, throw them away them or return them for a full refund. Consumers with further questions can contact Mann Packing at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

