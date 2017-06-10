Warning: Allergen may be hidden in your chicken

The headquarters of Tyson Foods in Sedalia, Missouri (Photo: Associated Press)

Springdale, Ark - Tyson is recalling nearly 80,000 pounds of chicken products after misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products contain milk which is a known allergen and it's not placed on the label.

According to the press release, here are some of the specifications for the recall:

Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Strip-Shaped Chicken Pattie Fritters with the product code of 003859-0928, Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Breaded Chicken Patties with the product code of 16478-0928, and you can find the rest of the recalled products here on this press release.

Tyson Foods has received no reports of illnesses associated with the affected product, which were produced between August 2016 – January 2017. It is unlikely that this product is currently in distribution.

Tyson Foods has identified and is working with affected foodservice customers to retrieve and/or remove all recalled products shipped to thirty states.

Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Foods Consumer Relations department at 866-328-3156 or email Comments@Tyson.com. News media and health department officials who have questions should contact Caroline Ahn at 312-614-6047."

© 2017 WLTX-TV