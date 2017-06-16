Close LanierWorld Coupon WXIA 2:16 PM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Mention the code 11Alive at the LanierWorld gate before 11 AM and get $11 off! See coupon below: Enjoy your time at LanierWorld! © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help. Missing 81-year-old man found dead 2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall' Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4 Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special' Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf More Stories What really happened on the Dept. of Corrections bus? Jun 16, 2017, 1:22 p.m. Inmates accused of breaking free, killing 2 officers… Jun 16, 2017, 12:26 p.m. This is how the manhunt for the inmates accused of… Jun 15, 2017, 10:49 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs