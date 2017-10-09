Want faster internet? Plug this into your wall!

CLEVELAND, OH - There's a strong chance your Internet is weak - and that the speed you're paying for is not what you actually receive. Last month I featured a portable antenna booster for your laptop or desktop and today, I target the overall Wi-Fi connection in your home.



If you've noticed a drop in your Wi-Fi speed or internet performance issues, dead spots could easily be the culprit. One of the most under-utilized tech essentials is my favorite deal today.

While you cannot increase the speed of the connection fed into your home, by the time that connection travels to your laptop or tablet, it is greatly diminished. You can change that!



Wi-Fi extenders enhance internet coverage and generate maximum Wi-Fi quality speeds throughout your home. The signal booster I just finished testing actually quadrupled our internet speed by boosting my signal.



- Ideal for streaming movies (works great with HD Netflix movies and Amazon Prime)

- NO MONTHLY FEES

- Drastic quality improvement for gamers

- Boost existing Wi-Fi coverage to weak and dead spots in a home or small office

- Can be connected to any pre-existing wireless or wired home network

- Installs in seconds; no complicated installation

- Can improve internet speed for tablets, laptops, desktops and many other devices

- Compatible with Amazon Echo and Alexa-enabled products and Google Home Services

- Top-rated in its class; outperformed competitors at double the price

- Compact and ready for travel

- AC 2100 dual band system reaches hard to access areas with 802.11 ac technology

- Lowest-recorded price today



