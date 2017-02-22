Plan ahead for when school is out

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Local football coach says he was fired over social media post
-
Video shows moments before rapper Bankroll Fresh's death
-
Suspect sketches released in Clayton County double homicide
-
Ex-NFL player and coach says he was fired over social media post
-
Child's spanking caught on camera
-
Fernando Bryant explains why he was fired from high school coaching job
-
RAW VIDEO: Bankroll Fresh shooting
-
President Trump rallies in Florida as supporters, detractors rally in Atlanta
-
Sen. Perdue has no plans for town hall meetings
More Stories
-
High school coach and former NFL CB fired after 20…Feb 21, 2017, 5:01 p.m.
-
Quiz: Can you name these smartphone apps?Feb. 3, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
Police responding after person shot near Atlanta's…Feb 22, 2017, 9:05 p.m.