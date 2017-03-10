RadioShack only closing one metro Atlanta store in this round of closures

After RadioShack declared bankruptcy this week for the second time in the past two years, the retailer announced they would be closing nearly 200 stores.
In the store's bankruptcy filing, bankruptcy attorneys revealed that of the remaining stores, any that would not be converted to Sprint stores may still be in danger of closing.
Hundreds of RadioShack stores closed when the company first requested bankruptcy protection, many of them mall stores across the nation.
In metro Atlanta, nearly two dozen stores remained open, and in this next round of closures, only one in the Atlanta area -- on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw -- will be closing by the end of March.
For now, at least, the remaining stores in metro Atlanta will remain open:
- Toco Hills Shopping Center, Decatur
- 4273 Roswell Road, Marietta
- 6135 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners
- 4480 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
- 1891 Chamblee Tucker Road, Doraville
- 12186 Georgia 92, Woodstock
- 240 Dixie Ave, Cartersville
- 33 Hudson Plaza, Fayetteville
- 1565 Georgia 138 Southeast, Conyers
- Newton Plaza, Covington
- 4-2nd Street, Jackson
- 611 Georgia 61, Villa Rica
- 597 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan
- 1745 N. US 27, Carrollton
- 1572 N. Main Street, Cedartown
- Calhoun Crossing Shopping Center, Calhoun
- Lakeland Plaza, Cumming
- 157 Power Center Drive, Dawsonville
- 179 Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce
- 208 Homer Road, Commerce
- 1124 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Eatonton
Consumer blog The Consumerist points out that under the bankruptcy filing, that shoppers only have until April 7 to cash in any RadioShack gift cards -- including any from any returned merchandise or purchased at a RadioShack store or third-party retailer.
All told, after this round of 200 stores closes, only about 1,000 RadioShack stores will remain open, of the nearly 5,000 at the company's height.
