RadioShack only closing one metro Atlanta store in this round of closures

A RadioShack retail store. (Photo: Adam Jeffrey/CNBC)

After RadioShack declared bankruptcy this week for the second time in the past two years, the retailer announced they would be closing nearly 200 stores.

In the store's bankruptcy filing, bankruptcy attorneys revealed that of the remaining stores, any that would not be converted to Sprint stores may still be in danger of closing.

Hundreds of RadioShack stores closed when the company first requested bankruptcy protection, many of them mall stores across the nation.

In metro Atlanta, nearly two dozen stores remained open, and in this next round of closures, only one in the Atlanta area -- on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw -- will be closing by the end of March.

For now, at least, the remaining stores in metro Atlanta will remain open:

Toco Hills Shopping Center, Decatur

4273 Roswell Road, Marietta

6135 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners

4480 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

1891 Chamblee Tucker Road, Doraville

12186 Georgia 92, Woodstock

240 Dixie Ave, Cartersville

33 Hudson Plaza, Fayetteville

1565 Georgia 138 Southeast, Conyers

Newton Plaza, Covington

4-2nd Street, Jackson

611 Georgia 61, Villa Rica

597 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan

1745 N. US 27, Carrollton

1572 N. Main Street, Cedartown

Calhoun Crossing Shopping Center, Calhoun

Lakeland Plaza, Cumming

157 Power Center Drive, Dawsonville

179 Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce

208 Homer Road, Commerce

1124 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Eatonton

Consumer blog The Consumerist points out that under the bankruptcy filing, that shoppers only have until April 7 to cash in any RadioShack gift cards -- including any from any returned merchandise or purchased at a RadioShack store or third-party retailer.

All told, after this round of 200 stores closes, only about 1,000 RadioShack stores will remain open, of the nearly 5,000 at the company's height.

