Reed: Bid to lure Amazon the largest in state history; here's where 2nd HQ could be

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said Thursday the incentive package to get Amazon to build a second headquarters in Georgia is the largest in state history.

“This is the most aggressive economic attraction package that the state of Georgia has ever put forward,” said Reed, Thursday, “I know from the city’s side, we have never put on the table, what we put on today, in front of any other company in the history of the city.”

Bids were due Thursday. Amazon is promising to make a $5 billion investment in the winning city, including 50,000 jobs. Nearly every major metro-area in the country pushed forth bids.

“I think we make complete sense for Amazon,” Reed said. “I think when everybody hears about Georgia’s proposal you’re gonna see that we left nothing off the table.”

According to our partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the state is offering up to a billion dollars in incentives.

Eight were offered up for development. Here are the metro Atlanta sites that could be pitched to Amazon:

Assembly : The property used to be the General Motors Doraville site, and is located next to the Doraville MARTA Station as well as near I-285, I-85 and the Peachtree-DeKalb airport.

: The property used to be the General Motors Doraville site, and is located next to the Doraville MARTA Station as well as near I-285, I-85 and the Peachtree-DeKalb airport. The Gulch : The railroad property, which sits between the Five Points MARTA Station and the CNN Center Station, is expected to be developed by real estate firm CIM Group. Richard Ressler, the brother of Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, is a principal with the firm.

: The railroad property, which sits between the Five Points MARTA Station and the CNN Center Station, is expected to be developed by real estate firm CIM Group. Richard Ressler, the brother of Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, is a principal with the firm. Fort McPherson : The City of Atlanta still owns more than 100 acres at the former army base. The property sits between two MARTA stations.

: The City of Atlanta still owns more than 100 acres at the former army base. The property sits between two MARTA stations. Aerotropolis/Mountain View : A development next to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It is in Clayton County, which passed a MARTA sales tax in November 2014 that would permit the county to provide rail to the Amazon site.

: A development next to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It is in Clayton County, which passed a MARTA sales tax in November 2014 that would permit the county to provide rail to the Amazon site. The Stitch : This site likely would involve bridging over the Downtown Connector to create a site that stretches from the city-owned Civic Center property towards the Civic Center MARTA Station.

: This site likely would involve bridging over the Downtown Connector to create a site that stretches from the city-owned Civic Center property towards the Civic Center MARTA Station. Midtown : Amazon likely would be located across several blocks. Some people have suggested bridging over I-75/I-85 to connect both sides of Georgia Tech.

: Amazon likely would be located across several blocks. Some people have suggested bridging over I-75/I-85 to connect both sides of Georgia Tech. Possible sites around the Dunwoody MARTA Station.

around the Dunwoody MARTA Station. The Westside: A site that used to house the Overlook housing development would extend to the Bankhead MARTA Station.

