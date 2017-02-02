ATLANTA - New chip technology for credit cards is making it so hard to hack retail stores that criminals are targeting online shopping sites instead, according to a report by NBC News.
Javelin Strategy & Research found that ID theft jumped 16 percent last year, and account takeover fraud was up 61 percent.
But there are steps you can take to protect yourself.
- Use different passwords for your bank, retail shopping and e-mail.
- Use long passwords. Consider including song lyrics, numbers, and even mixing languages.
- Use two-step authentication log-ins that text you verification codes.
Freezing your credit can also make it much more difficult for thieves to open new accounts in your name.
