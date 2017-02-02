New chip technology for credit cards is making it so hard to hack retail stores that criminals are targeting online shopping sites instead, according to a report by NBC News.

Javelin Strategy & Research found that ID theft jumped 16 percent last year, and account takeover fraud was up 61 percent.

But there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

Use different passwords for your bank, retail shopping and e-mail. Use long passwords. Consider including song lyrics, numbers, and even mixing languages. Use two-step authentication log-ins that text you verification codes.

Freezing your credit can also make it much more difficult for thieves to open new accounts in your name.



