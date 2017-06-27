Board to meet Wednesday to decide on tax assessment freeze

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Residents of Fulton County will finally learn on Wednesday whether a freeze on property values will go unchallenged.

The Fulton County Board of Tax Assessors is scheduled to meet with County officials to decide whether they will work with County Commissioners' decision to freeze property values to 2016 values or fight it.

11Alive was first to report on the double-digit property assessment increases in the county that first surfaced earlier this month. Those hikes amounted to thousands of dollars more in taxes for many homeowners.

What you need to know

The Fulton County tax assessment notice you received in May or June is now null and void. You will receive a new assessment, which should be mailed to you around mid-August.

If you have already filed an appeal it is now null and void. You will have a chance to appeal the notice you receive in August, if you feel it is in error. You will have 45 days after you receive the new notice to file your appeal online.

Fulton County also offers more than a dozen exemptions or tax relief options. It is too late to apply for these for this tax year, but you can do so for the 2018 year.

The next step in this process, is for residents and elected officials to begin the long, arduous task of changing the laws surrounding property assessments.

“One of the things I like about this action is that it demonstrates that this government will listen,” said Commissioner Emma Darnell, who pledged to work with the state legislature to change the laws. “You don’t have to have a big name. You don’t have to be political. We will listen. That‘s the bottom line. And not only will we listen but we’ll do something about it.”

