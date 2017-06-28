Fulton Tax Assessors Board votes to roll back to 2016 values

ATLANTA - At their meeting Wednesday morning, the Fulton County Board of Tax Assessors voted to approve working with the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to roll back to the 2016 tax values.

With the rollback, Fulton homeowners should expect to receive revised assessments in the mail sometime in August.

11Alive News was the first media outlet to report that 2017 property assessments for most Fulton County homeowners had skyrocketed. For some, the increase was more than 200 percent, which translated to up to thousands of dollars in additional taxes for those homeowners.

Last week, Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves said commissioners planned to use a little-known provision dating to the formation of Fulton County in the 1880s which would allow the Commissioners to change or correct the tax digest.



Fulton County attorney Patrise Hooker confirmed the legality of the plan, which allows Commissioners to go through the 2017 tax digest and correct mistakes using the 2016 figures.

Eaves said he and the Commissioners had been working with their legal team since a Board of Assessors meeting earlier this month provided little relief to concerned Fulton County homeowners.

