Fulton Tax Revolt could end up in court

ATLANTA -- People in Fulton County are furious over massive tax assessment increases, but legally, is there anything they can do?

The first step is to formally appeal your tax assessment through the Board of Equalization -- and at that point, the board holds all the cards.

They can either agree to reduce your assessment, not change it, or increase it after they take a look at all of the evidence.

But if enough people formally appeal those assessments, the issue is forced in court.

11Alive News found out that if 8 percent of all property owners in Fulton County challenge the new numbers, the issue will head to Fulton County Superior Court, where a judge would look at the increases -- though that's not an easy process either.

"It's unfortunate that people who are already dealing with these massive assessments are then going to have to hire an attorney to fight them, it's another expense," said Fulton County vice chairman Bob Ellis.

In 2011, 38,000 people challenged their assessments when there was another large jump.

So far this year, fewer than 3,000 people have challenged the assessments. To kick it up to court, around 25,000 would have to challenge the assessments.

The commissioners are hosting a series of meetings about the tax increases -- three this week alone:

Monday, June 12, 6:30-to-8:30 pm

Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility

515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., NE

Atlanta, GA 30312

Tuesday, June 13, 6:30-to-8:30 pm

Harriett G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Facility

677 Fairburn Road, NW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Wednesday, June 14, 10 am-to-Noon

Buckhead Branch Library

269 Buckhead Ave., NE

Atlanta, GA 30305



