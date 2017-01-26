The significance of the DOW reaching 20,000

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former Georgia Gov. pays tribute to Eddie Long
-
Deadly police shooting by Public Safety annex
-
Viewing today for Bishop Eddie Long
-
Reality star's mom missing, police suspect kidnapping
-
Man killed after being freed by President Obama
-
Pres. Trump floats plan to make Mexico pay for wall
-
Homegoing ceremony for Bishop Eddie Long
-
Che mack raw
-
Teen killed in McDonough apartment shooting
-
Deion Sanders eulogizes Bishop Eddie Long
More Stories
-
How Georgia storm survivors can register for FEMA assistanceJan 26, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
-
FEMA grants individual assistance to six south…Jan 26, 2017, 1:32 p.m.
-
What happened to reality TV star's mother?Jan 26, 2017, 5:28 p.m.