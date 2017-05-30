These are the Georgia Chipotle locations hit by mass data hack

Customers at Chipotle could have had their personal information stolen after hackers used malware to steal customer's payment information.

The Mexican restaurant said the hackers got customer names, card numbers, expiration dates and verification codes.

Here is a list of the Georgia locations that were hit and the dates of the attack.

ALBANY

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

2630 Dawson Road, 1 31705 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

ALPHARETTA

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

5250 Windward Pkwy, #120 30004 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

10910 Haynes Bridge Road 30022 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

ATHENS

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

165 Alps Road 30606 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

ATLANTA

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

718 Ponce de Leon Ave. 30306 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

5920 Roswell Road 30328 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

5001 Peachtree Blvd, Building 1000, Suite 1010 30341 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, #1385 30346 4/2/2017–4/18/2017

3424 Piedmont Rd NE 30305 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3393 Peachtree Road, Ste 1017A 30326 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

2973 B Cobb Parkway 30339 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2963 N. Druid Hills 30329 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

2078 Henderson Mill Road Northeast 30345 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

2020 Howell Mill Road NW, Unit #39, Space 39 30318 3/26/2017–4/8/2017

1745 Peachtree St NE 30309 3/26/2017–4/8/2017

1401 Oxford Road 30307 3/26/2017–4/8/2017

123 Perimeter Center West Suie 500 30346 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

11700 Spine Rd., Suite DF2 Gate D11 30320 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

BUFORD

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

3350 Buford Drive, Ste B 260 30519 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

CANTON

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

2026 Cumming Highway, Suite 110 30114 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

CONYERS

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

1467 SE Highway 138 30013 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

COLUMBUS

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

5295 Whittlesey Blvd, Suite 600 31909 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

3201 Macon Rd., 100 31906 3/27/2017–4/18/2017



CUMMING

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

905 Market Place Blvd., Ste 25C 30041 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

DECATUR

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

198 West Ponce de Leon Avenue 30030 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

DULUTH

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

2190 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., 110 30097 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

2040 Pleasant Hill Road 30096 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

11720 Medlock Bridge Road Bld. 100, Suite 135 30097 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

EAST POINT

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

3330 Camp Creek Parkway, Suite 300 30344 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

GAINESVILLE

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

1134 Dawsonville HIghway NW 30501 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

KENNESAW

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

954 Ernest W Barrett Parkway NW, Ste 120 30144 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

777 Townpark Lane NW, Suite 100 30144 3/27/2017–4/8/2017

LAWRENCEVILLE

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

860 Duluth Highway, Ste 320 30043 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

MARIETTA

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

1281 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Ste 104 30068 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

MACON

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 31210 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

MCDONOUGH

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

1442 Highway 20 West 30253 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

MORROW

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

2011 Mt. Zion Rd. 30260 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

NORCROSS

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

5175 Peachtree Parkway 30092 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

POOLER

6 Mill Creek Circle, Suite A 31322 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

ROSWELL

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

10800 Alpharetta Hwy., 288 30076 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

SANDY SPRINGS

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

4600 Roswell Road Suite B110 30342 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

SAVANNAH

ADDRESS ZIP DATES

318 Mall Blvd Suite 600, Unit C 31406 3/26/2017–4/13/2017

1801 East Victory Drive, Suite 101 31404 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

SNELLVILLE

1650 Scenic Highway 30078 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

TUCKER

4347 Hugh Howell Road, 300 30084 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

WARNER ROBINS

133 Margie Drive 31093 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

If you believe you may have been affected by the hack, Chipotle is encouraging customers to check their accounts and report any unauthorized purchases to their card issuer. The company said law enforcement is investigating the incident.

If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT, or Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT.

© 2017 WXIA-TV