These are the Georgia Chipotle locations hit by mass data hack

Customers at Chipotle could have had their personal information stolen after hackers used malware to steal customer's payment information.
The Mexican restaurant said the hackers got customer names, card numbers, expiration dates and verification codes.
Here is a list of the Georgia locations that were hit and the dates of the attack.
ALBANY
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
2630 Dawson Road, 1 31705 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
ALPHARETTA
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
5250 Windward Pkwy, #120 30004 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
10910 Haynes Bridge Road 30022 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
ATHENS
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
165 Alps Road 30606 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
ATLANTA
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
718 Ponce de Leon Ave. 30306 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
5920 Roswell Road 30328 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
5001 Peachtree Blvd, Building 1000, Suite 1010 30341 4/11/2017–4/18/2017
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, #1385 30346 4/2/2017–4/18/2017
3424 Piedmont Rd NE 30305 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
3393 Peachtree Road, Ste 1017A 30326 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
2973 B Cobb Parkway 30339 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
2963 N. Druid Hills 30329 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
2078 Henderson Mill Road Northeast 30345 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
2020 Howell Mill Road NW, Unit #39, Space 39 30318 3/26/2017–4/8/2017
1745 Peachtree St NE 30309 3/26/2017–4/8/2017
1401 Oxford Road 30307 3/26/2017–4/8/2017
123 Perimeter Center West Suie 500 30346 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
11700 Spine Rd., Suite DF2 Gate D11 30320 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
BUFORD
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
3350 Buford Drive, Ste B 260 30519 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
CANTON
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
2026 Cumming Highway, Suite 110 30114 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
CONYERS
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
1467 SE Highway 138 30013 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
COLUMBUS
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
5295 Whittlesey Blvd, Suite 600 31909 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
3201 Macon Rd., 100 31906 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
CUMMING
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
905 Market Place Blvd., Ste 25C 30041 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
DECATUR
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
198 West Ponce de Leon Avenue 30030 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
DULUTH
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
2190 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., 110 30097 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
2040 Pleasant Hill Road 30096 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
11720 Medlock Bridge Road Bld. 100, Suite 135 30097 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
EAST POINT
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
3330 Camp Creek Parkway, Suite 300 30344 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
GAINESVILLE
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
1134 Dawsonville HIghway NW 30501 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
KENNESAW
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
954 Ernest W Barrett Parkway NW, Ste 120 30144 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
777 Townpark Lane NW, Suite 100 30144 3/27/2017–4/8/2017
LAWRENCEVILLE
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
860 Duluth Highway, Ste 320 30043 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
MARIETTA
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
1281 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Ste 104 30068 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
MACON
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 31210 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
MCDONOUGH
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
1442 Highway 20 West 30253 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
MORROW
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
2011 Mt. Zion Rd. 30260 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
NORCROSS
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
5175 Peachtree Parkway 30092 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
POOLER
6 Mill Creek Circle, Suite A 31322 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
ROSWELL
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
10800 Alpharetta Hwy., 288 30076 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
SANDY SPRINGS
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
4600 Roswell Road Suite B110 30342 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
SAVANNAH
ADDRESS ZIP DATES
318 Mall Blvd Suite 600, Unit C 31406 3/26/2017–4/13/2017
1801 East Victory Drive, Suite 101 31404 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
SNELLVILLE
1650 Scenic Highway 30078 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
TUCKER
4347 Hugh Howell Road, 300 30084 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
WARNER ROBINS
133 Margie Drive 31093 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
If you believe you may have been affected by the hack, Chipotle is encouraging customers to check their accounts and report any unauthorized purchases to their card issuer. The company said law enforcement is investigating the incident.
If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT, or Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT.
